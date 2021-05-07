Living Football Episode 6

In the sixth episode, we speak to FIFA Director of Medical Andy Massey about future management of head injuries, his experiences working alongside Jurgen Klopp and much more. Also featured in FIFA's football magazine show are two players who suffered high-profile head injuries, former Czech Republic, Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, and Christoph Kramer who was famously helped off the field during the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ Final. We also take a look at how the FIFA Forward Programme is positively impacting football in Honduras, while FIFA Legends Lindsay Tarpley and Ryan Nelsen speak with Samantha Johnson, looking ahead to the Olympic Football Tournaments.