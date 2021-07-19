Living Football Episode 11

The legendary Mario Zagallo celebrates his 90th birthday today. To commemorate the anniversary, we filmed a four-part docu-series featuring never-seen-before footage and images. As well as tributes from Brazilian legends Pele, Pepe, Carlos Alberto Parreira, Jairzinho, Rivellino, Ricardo Rocha, Dunga, Bebeto and Ronaldo, esteemed journalists, and a coach Zagallo had a huge influence on: Jose Mourinho. Part 1 recalls how Zagallo watched the 1950 World Cup Final as Seleção supporter, before going on to play in it, in 1958 and 1962.