Living Football - January 2022
In this episode, we talk to FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger about the launch of the groundbreaking FIFA Talent Development Scheme, offering bespoke assistance to member associations to help them achieve their full potential and continuing the measures taken to reduce the disparity in the level of football between different regions of the world.
We also travel to Teresopolis, where the FIFA-CBF Coach Educators’ Development Programme took place, which aligns with The Vision 2020-2023 of FIFA and had 21 participants from all over Brazil – including former “Seleção” head coach Carlos Alberto Parreira.
And we look back at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2021 ceremony which honoured the most outstanding members of the world’s most popular sport.