Living Football Episode 7

In the seventh episode, we recount the impressive story of Marivaldo Francisco da Silva, who was presented with The Best FIFA Fan Award by FIFA Legend Zé Roberto, and talk to Futsal legend Kike about his successes in the game. We take a look at how FIFA's COVID-19 Relief Plan is helping Solomon Islands prepare for the FIFA Futsal World Cup, to be played in Lithuania later this year. And, following the recent approval of a third package of reforms by the FIFA Council, FIFA’s Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Emilio Garcia Silvero explains the major headway made by FIFA towards the establishment of a fairer and more transparent transfer system, including the key role of the Clearing House.