15 February 2022
In this episode, we talk to FIFA and WHO #ACTogether Ambassador Didier Drogba. The former Chelsea and Cote d'Ivoire striker has long been a passionate advocate and supporter of various health awareness campaigns.
Now, Drogba is demanding a fair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine globally, as that is the clearest route out of the worldwide pandemic.
We take a look at how FIFA Forward funding has been used to renovate the UAE Football Association’s technical centre in Dubai, complete with floodlights that illuminate pitches used by men, women and youth team players.
And we speak to two-time AFCON winning coach Hervé Renard ahead of the first African School Champions Cup in DR Congo. Six nations (and their school teams) will play in Kinshasa, providing the backdrop for the next Living Football episode, coming soon.