Living Football with a World Cup flavour

In the latest episode of Living Football, six months before the kick-off of Qatar 2022, a World Cup wind blows, with former world champion in 1998, Youri Djorkaeff and 2006, Fabio Cannavaro featuring prominently. An inspirational ambassador of Qatar 2022, Ghanim Al Muftah is also on the bill, as well as a legend of Costa Rican football, Paulo Wanchope, who participated at the 2002 World Cup, and is now an ambassador for the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup to be held in his homeland this August. We finish in Mongolia, where Youri Djorkaeff pays a special visit, along with another World Cup father and son duo, for the kick-off of the Football for Schools programme.