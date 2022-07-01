With the FIFA Compliance Summit going digital this year, the event was able to draw more participants than previous editions held at the Home of FIFA and attracted a stellar line-up of keynote speakers, including former US Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch, Director of the United Nations Ethics Office Elia Yi Armstrong, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and chairman of FIFA’s Audit and Compliance Committee Tomaž Vesel.

Bringing together governance and compliance experts across every time zone, the 3rd FIFA Compliance Summit took place over a full week, with the opening session of keynote speeches followed by four days of workshops to guide member associations in the field of good governance.

The summit hosted more than 380 participants from all around the world and saw the presentation of the first FIFA Compliance Handbook, which offers confederations and member associations a practical, interactive and simple guide outlining the basic principles and benefits of implementing compliance systems in sports federations. It consists of scalable building blocks that stakeholders can use to develop a compliance programme that better meets their organisational needs.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “Developing football in a sustainable way requires robust compliance mechanisms and this week, we unveiled the Compliance Handbook to provide our 211 member associations with guidance on acting ethically and with integrity. We look forward to working with them to fulfil our shared objective of safeguarding football.”