Once you have successfully obtained your licence to act as a Football Agent, you must comply with FIFA’s continuing professional development (CPD) requirements. FIFA has designed the relevant training in line with its commitment to ensure the quality of the services provided by Football Agents to their clients worldwide.

The CPD contains several online courses on relevant topics for Football Agents.

The courses can be accessed via the FIFA Agent Platform.

You need to complete your CPD on an annual basis to maintain your license. A CPD calendar year runs from 1 October to 30 September each year.

A new Football Agent must earn a minimum of 20 credits per CPD calendar year for 10 years (“CPD Requirements”). After 10 years, the CPD Requirements will be reduced by 25% (e.g. in the 11th year as from the first CPD calendar year, you must earn 15 credits, rather than 20).

A Legacy Football Agent must earn 40 credits per CPD calendar year for five years (“Legacy CPD Requirements”). After 5 years, the CPD requirements as for any other Football Agent will apply.

Each course will be assigned a certain number of credits depending on its complexity, length and relevance. These credits will only be assigned if you complete the course and successfully pass an assessment at the end of each course with a score of at least 80%.

Note : If you want to represent a minor or a club in a transaction involving a minor, you must first successfully complete the mandatory designated CPD course on minors.