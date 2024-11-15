Growing the women’s game (November 2024)

FIFA offers numerous women’s football development programmes for member associations

Inside FIFA reviews recent activity across the globe

Women’s Football Strategy and League Development just some of the programmes in focus

FIFA are working hard in all areas of the globe to help deliver a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by numerous development programmes with all FIFA member associations eligible to apply for support from the world governing body. To realise the objectives within Goal 1 (Develop & Grow) of FIFA’s Women’s Football Strategy (2024-2027), FIFA offers numerous development programmes. Primary among the programmes are the Women’s Football Strategy designed to formulate a bespoke strategy, the Women’s Football Campaign to build the player base, followed by League Development which is focussed on domestic competitions. Inside FIFA looks back at just some of the significant recent activity which has helped grow the footprint of women’s football globally.

Youth World Cup delivers regional benefits

The month in women’s football was highlighted by the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ where Korea DPR edged holders Spain for a record-breaking third title. It was off the field, however, that a lasting legacy was delivered for the Dominican Republic. Hosting their first FIFA tournament, the Caribbean nation saw local women’s football reach unprecedented highs, stimulated by various FIFA investments both prior to, and, during the tournament.

Dominican Republic benefitted from the League Development and Women’s Football Campaign programmes, designed by FIFA to build sustainable growth in women’s football by strengthening existing competitions and structures. The capital Santo Domingo also welcomed representatives from all of Concacaf's Member Associations for the FIFA Women’s Regional Workshop where topics such as leadership and capacity building featured prominently. Young players in Dominican Republic also had the opportunity to participate in numerous events as part of the Women’s Football Campaign with San Cristobal, La Romana and the capital among the venues hosting festivals.

The FIFA Women’s Football Campaign programme was also rolled out for Concacaf neighbours Nicaragua with numerous activities taking place. The programme also proved its value in diverse areas of the world including Ghana, Northern Ireland, Paraguay, Mongolia and Malaysia, all of which built upon previous FIFA Women’s Football Campaigns.

Malaysia’s volume of activities over recent months has been extensive with 18 promotional events at different venues due to be completed by the end of December, while Ghana’s activities took place on 12 and 13 November and involved 320 girls from 32 schools in and around the city of Kumasi.

Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, Head of Women’s Football Development at the Ghana Football Association, explained the work that is occurring in the west African nation to encourage girls to play football, following the launch of Ghana’s women’s football strategy in 2023.

“The GFA has women’s football at heart,” she said. “Ever since we launched our women’s football strategic plan we have been looking for opportunities to create more activities at grassroots level in order to strengthen our pathway. Thanks to the partnership with FIFA we are able to bring these opportunities all over Ghana, for girls to access the game and have fun through football”.

FIFA Women's Football Campaign around the world Previous 01 / 08 FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Malaysia 02 / 08 FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Malaysia 03 / 08 FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Dominican Republic 04 / 08 FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Dominican Republic 05 / 08 FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Mongolia 06 / 08 FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Mongolia 07 / 08 FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Ghana 08 / 08 FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Ghana Next

Building a platform for further growth

Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) proudly launched its Women's Football Strategy as part of FIFA’s Women's Development Programme. The launch event was followed by a Capacity Building Programme for Administrators marking a significant step forward in PSSI’s commitment to advancing women's football at all levels.

The Southeast Asian nation’s huge population offers enormous scope for growth, a fact highlighted by PSSI President Erick Thohir: “In the past couple of years, we look and we learn how we can find the right way to best develop women’s football in Indonesia. To wake up the sleeping giant, we need to tweak some of the ideas to make sure we can deliver and implement what is a good result for us.” Paraguay, fresh from their recent FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ appearance, also held a Strategy workshop as the South American nation seeks to further professionalise women’s football. The workshop also offered an opportunity to host a promotional event festival and further inspire the players of tomorrow.

Moving women’s football forward

The FIFA Forward programme financially supported the SAFF Women’s Championship and the value was clear was to see on and off the pitch. The premier women’s tournament for the South Asian Football Federation drew massive crowds - including a tournament-high 18,000 spectators - for matches featuring hosts Nepal who fell one step short of glory as Bangladesh claimed the title. The pair underlined the region’s growth by finishing ahead of regional heavyweights and five-time champions India. Such was the impact of Bangladesh’s triumph, the team travelled from the airport by open-top bus proudly displaying the trophy to spectators.