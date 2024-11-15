Friday 15 November 2024, 15:00
Growing the women’s game (November 2024)

  • FIFA offers numerous women’s football development programmes for member associations

  • Inside FIFA reviews recent activity across the globe

  • Women’s Football Strategy and League Development just some of the programmes in focus

FIFA are working hard in all areas of the globe to help deliver a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by numerous development programmes with all FIFA member associations eligible to apply for support from the world governing body. To realise the objectives within Goal 1 (Develop & Grow) of FIFA’s Women’s Football Strategy (2024-2027), FIFA offers numerous development programmes. Primary among the programmes are the Women’s Football Strategy designed to formulate a bespoke strategy, the Women’s Football Campaign to build the player base, followed by League Development which is focussed on domestic competitions. Inside FIFA looks back at just some of the significant recent activity which has helped grow the footprint of women’s football globally.

Youth World Cup delivers regional benefits

The month in women’s football was highlighted by the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ where Korea DPR edged holders Spain for a record-breaking third title. It was off the field, however, that a lasting legacy was delivered for the Dominican Republic. Hosting their first FIFA tournament, the Caribbean nation saw local women’s football reach unprecedented highs, stimulated by various FIFA investments both prior to, and, during the tournament.

SANTIAGO DE LOS CABALLEROS, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Yuleinis Brito and Leoneidy Sano of the Dominican Republic pose for a portrait during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Portrait Session on October 11, 2024 in Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
FIFA investment brings new faces to the world stage

Dominican Republic benefitted from the League Development and Women’s Football Campaign programmes, designed by FIFA to build sustainable growth in women’s football by strengthening existing competitions and structures. The capital Santo Domingo also welcomed representatives from all of Concacaf's Member Associations for the FIFA Women’s Regional Workshop where topics such as leadership and capacity building featured prominently. Young players in Dominican Republic also had the opportunity to participate in numerous events as part of the Women’s Football Campaign with San Cristobal, La Romana and the capital among the venues hosting festivals.

A general view during of the FIFA Women's Football Regional Workshop for Concacaf Member Associations on November 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Photo: FIFA
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
Best practices highlighted at FIFA Women's Football Regional Workshop for Concacaf Member Associations
Women’s Football Campaign in La Romana

The FIFA Women’s Football Campaign programme was also rolled out for Concacaf neighbours Nicaragua with numerous activities taking place. The programme also proved its value in diverse areas of the world including Ghana, Northern Ireland, Paraguay, Mongolia and Malaysia, all of which built upon previous FIFA Women’s Football Campaigns.

FIFA Women’s Football Campaign, Mongolia

Malaysia’s volume of activities over recent months has been extensive with 18 promotional events at different venues due to be completed by the end of December, while Ghana’s activities took place on 12 and 13 November and involved 320 girls from 32 schools in and around the city of Kumasi.

Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, Head of Women’s Football Development at the Ghana Football Association, explained the work that is occurring in the west African nation to encourage girls to play football, following the launch of Ghana’s women’s football strategy in 2023.

FIFA Women's Football Campaign in Ghana

“The GFA has women’s football at heart,” she said. “Ever since we launched our women’s football strategic plan we have been looking for opportunities to create more activities at grassroots level in order to strengthen our pathway. Thanks to the partnership with FIFA we are able to bring these opportunities all over Ghana, for girls to access the game and have fun through football”.

FIFA Women's Football Campaign around the world

01/08

FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Malaysia

02/08

FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Malaysia

Building a platform for further growth

Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) proudly launched its Women's Football Strategy as part of FIFA’s Women's Development Programme. The launch event was followed by a Capacity Building Programme for Administrators marking a significant step forward in PSSI’s commitment to advancing women's football at all levels.

Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) proudly launched its Women's Football Strategy as part of FIFA’s Women's Development Programme

The Southeast Asian nation’s huge population offers enormous scope for growth, a fact highlighted by PSSI President Erick Thohir: “In the past couple of years, we look and we learn how we can find the right way to best develop women’s football in Indonesia. To wake up the sleeping giant, we need to tweak some of the ideas to make sure we can deliver and implement what is a good result for us.” Paraguay, fresh from their recent FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ appearance, also held a Strategy workshop as the South American nation seeks to further professionalise women’s football. The workshop also offered an opportunity to host a promotional event festival and further inspire the players of tomorrow.

Moving women’s football forward

The FIFA Forward programme financially supported the SAFF Women’s Championship and the value was clear was to see on and off the pitch. The premier women’s tournament for the South Asian Football Federation drew massive crowds - including a tournament-high 18,000 spectators - for matches featuring hosts Nepal who fell one step short of glory as Bangladesh claimed the title. The pair underlined the region’s growth by finishing ahead of regional heavyweights and five-time champions India. Such was the impact of Bangladesh’s triumph, the team travelled from the airport by open-top bus proudly displaying the trophy to spectators.

Bangladesh celebrate winning the 2024 SAFF Women's Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal’s success was undoubtedly partly driven by investment in the local ANFA [All Nepal Football Association] Women’s League, the competition where most of the national team players ply their trade. With support of FIFA Forward funds the newly enhanced competition in 2024 is set for further growth over the coming two years. The total FIFA Forward investment over the three year period will be USD 698,181.

ANFA Women's League 2024, Nepal

ANFA Women's League 2024, Nepal

