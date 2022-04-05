The first Official FIFA Fan Fest™ programme was introduced for the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™ and was an instant success among fans. More than 18 million fans celebrated at the official Fan Fest sites in the 12 Host Cities during the tournament in a peaceful, joyful and colorful manner. Locations: Berlin (Straße des 17. Juni), Cologne (Heumarkt, Roncalliplatz, Rheinauhafen), Frankfurt (MainArena), Stuttgart (Schlossplatz), Hamburg (Heiligengeistfeld), Dortmund (Friedensplatz), Munich (Olympiapark), Nuremberg (Volksfestplatz), Hannover (Waterlooplatz), Leipzig (Augustusplatz), Gelsenkirchen (Glückauf-Kampfbahn), Kaiserslautern (Stiftsplatz, Barbarossastrasse) FIFA Fan Fest™ 2006 in Numbers:
12 FIFA Fan Fest™ venues
18 million people visited the FIFA Fan Fest™ during the tournament
343 operating days in total across all 12 venues
39 giant screens across all venues
Around 15,200 media representatives reported from the FIFA Fan Fest
FIFA Fan Fest - FIFA World Cup Germany 2006™
01/06
FIFA Fan Fest at FIFA World Cup Germany 2006™
02/06