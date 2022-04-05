The first Official FIFA Fan Fest™ programme was introduced for the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™ and was an instant success among fans. More than 18 million fans celebrated at the official Fan Fest sites in the 12 Host Cities during the tournament in a peaceful, joyful and colorful manner. Locations: Berlin (Straße des 17. Juni), Cologne (Heumarkt, Roncalliplatz, Rheinauhafen), Frankfurt (MainArena), Stuttgart (Schlossplatz), Hamburg (Heiligengeistfeld), Dortmund (Friedensplatz), Munich (Olympiapark), Nuremberg (Volksfestplatz), Hannover (Waterlooplatz), Leipzig (Augustusplatz), Gelsenkirchen (Glückauf-Kampfbahn), Kaiserslautern (Stiftsplatz, Barbarossastrasse) FIFA Fan Fest™ 2006 in Numbers: