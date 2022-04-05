Brazil in 2014 was the third FIFA Fan Fest™ programme and again proved an extraordinary event – as anyone who has seen the wonderful aerial photographs of the vast swathes of fans crowding onto the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro will testify. The country's passion for self-expression, either through football or the annual explosion of colour and noise that is Carnival, was never more evident than at the 12 carefully chosen FIFA Fan Fest™ locations across Brazil. Determined to enjoy every moment of the FIFA World Cup™, while also conscious of a watching world, Brazilians responded in their millions, coming together in a demonstration of joy and pride that will be long remembered by anyone fortunate enough to attend. Locations: Belo Horizonte (Expominas), Brasilia (Taguaparque), Cuiabá (Exhibition Park), Curitiba (Pedreira Paulo Leminski), Fortaleza (Iracema Beach), Manaus (Ponta Negra), Natal (Praia do Forte), Porto Alegre (Sunset Amphitheater), Recife (Cais da Alfandega), Rio de Janeiro (Copacabana Beach), Salvador (Farol da Barra), São Paulo (Anhangabau Valley) FIFA Fan Fest™ 2014 in Numbers: