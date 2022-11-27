The FIFA World Cup™ is the most effective international marketing platform, reaching millions of people in over 200 countries throughout the world. In order to be able to stage an event of such a scale, the support of Commercial Affiliates, who provide vital services and product support for the entire event's operations, is crucial.
The standard rights package includes:
The use of the Official Marks
Exposure in and around the stadium, in all Official FIFA publications and on the official website,
Acknowledgement of their support through an extensive FIFA World Cup™ sponsor recognition programme
Ambush marketing protection
Hospitality opportunities
Direct advertising and promotional opportunities and preferential access to FIFA World Cup™ broadcast advertising
In addition, the Partners are offered the possibility to tailor their sponsorship according to their marketing strategy and needs. For example, they can individually use the Official logo and create composite logos. This not only allows them to differentiate themselves creatively from uninvolved third parties but also gives them an excellent marketing tool.