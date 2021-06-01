Football partnerships are a fundamental pillar of Hyundai/Kia’ global marketing strategy that provide compelling opportunities to build an emotional connection with customers by sharing in their passion for football. Through its various football partnership activities, Hyundai/Kia is delivering the excitement of the world's greatest game to football fans all over the world and remains deeply committed to supporting and furthering the development of the sport.

Following its successful participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, Hyundai, along with its sister company Kia, looks forward to continuing its role as the Official Automotive Partner of FIFA until 2022.

Hyundai began its alliance with FIFA in 1999, when it signed an agreement to sponsor 13 FIFA competitions including the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan™. This agreement was subsequently extended to the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™, where Kia first began its football sponsorship activities, followed by a second term as one of six FIFA Partners from 2007 to 2014. In 2010, Hyundai/Kia signed a long-term agreement to continue the partnership until 2022. This sponsorship package includes comprehensive rights for all FIFA competitions, including the FIFA Women's World Cup™, FIFA U-20 and U-17 World Cup tournaments for both female and male players, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, FIFA eWorld Cup, FIFA Futsal World Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup as well as two more editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Official ground transportation provider

Ground transportation is critical to the successful staging of an international event like the FIFA World Cup. Without a large fleet of modern vehicles that offer reliability, comfort and safety, the smooth operation of such a massive event is unimaginable. Having proven itself as a dependable partner and vehicle supplier for a number of FIFA competitions from 2006 to 2018 including the FIFA World Cup tournaments, Hyundai, along with Kia, will once again play a major role as the official ground transportation provider until 2022.

For the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, 954 Hyundai/Kia passenger vehicles comfortably and safely transported FIFA officials, national teams, organising committee members, referees and media representatives. Hyundai/Kia also provided a fleet of buses that were used mainly for the transportation of the 32 national teams and were decorated with their national team colours, flags and slogans.