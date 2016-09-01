The pilot project ran from 18 to 26 March 2024. The inaugural edition of the FIFA Series featured national teams from all six confederations, and future instalments are planned during every March international match window of even years.
The initiative provides FIFA Member Associations with a more regular opportunity to face national teams from other continents, which will serve to unlock technical development opportunities previously unavailable to many of them.
The FIFA Series pilot phase in March 2024 involved 24 FIFA Member Associations playing in five locations across three continents. You can watch full match replays and highlights here.
The FIFA Series is a really positive step forward for national-team football at global level. It will enable far more valuable footballing interaction for players, teams and fans, and will make a concrete contribution to the development of the game.