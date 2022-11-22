The FIFA Fan Festival™ is an official site of the FIFA Competitions and the central destination where fans from all over the world meet to share their emotions and celebrate the unique atmosphere of the Men’s & Women’s FIFA World Cup. The FIFA Fan Festival is an essential part of the World Cup experience in the Host Country and in every Host City. It gives all types of fans – from avid to casual football enthusiasts; to lovers of music, food and culture – new ways to connect and engage with football in a festival environment.