WHAT IS THE FIFA FAN FESTIVAL™?
The FIFA Fan Festival™ is the greatest football party in the world! It is the perfect place to watch Men’s & Women’s FIFA World Cup matches live in a World Cup atmosphere, while also enjoying an exciting football and entertainment program bringing together the best of football, music, culture, and lifestyle – a true festival of football.
The FIFA Fan Festival™ is an official site of the FIFA Competitions and the central destination where fans from all over the world meet to share their emotions and celebrate the unique atmosphere of the Men’s & Women’s FIFA World Cup. The FIFA Fan Festival is an essential part of the World Cup experience in the Host Country and in every Host City. It gives all types of fans – from avid to casual football enthusiasts; to lovers of music, food and culture – new ways to connect and engage with football in a festival environment.
As for previous editions of the World Cup, the next FIFA Fan Festival will be held for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and USA, followed by the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.
To find out more about the upcoming FIFA Fan Festival Canada, Mexico, and USA, please visit FIFA.com.