FIFA Fan Festival at FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

Milestones and achievements

The FIFA Fan Festival™ was the hub for both international and local fans during the FIFA Women's World World Cup 2023™, with key milestones achieved:

FIFA Fan Festivals held in host cities Fans visited the FIFA Fan Festivals Highest single-day attendance of fans visiting the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Melbourne/Naarm (Federation Square).

Relive the FIFA Fan Festival experience:

Australia's journey through the eyes of the FIFA Fan Festival 02:36

Read more about the transformational tournament:

At the Tournament

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ was a game-changing tournament in many ways. It marked the first time that the FIFA Fan Festival™ took part of an official FIFA women’s tournament.

FIFA Fan Festival™ a first for FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 00:30

In 2023, FIFA ushered in a new era and, together with the two host countries, created an exceptional event that set a benchmark for all future editions. It was an event for everyone, including football enthusiasts and newcomers. Tournament dates: 20 July - 20 August 2023 Locations:

Australia: Adelaide / Tarntanya, Brisbane / Meaanjin, Melbourne / Naarm, Perth / Boorloo, Sydney / Gadigal

Aotearoa New Zealand: Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, Dunedin / Ōtepoti, Hamilton / Kirikiriroa, Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara