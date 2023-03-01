FIFA Fan Festival at FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

Milestones and achievements
At the Tournament

Milestones and achievements

The FIFA Fan Festival™ was the hub for both international and local fans during the FIFA Women's World World Cup 2023™, with key milestones achieved:

FIFA Fan Festivals held in host cities

Fans visited the FIFA Fan Festivals

Highest single-day attendance of fans visiting the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Melbourne/Naarm (Federation Square).

Relive the FIFA Fan Festival experience:

Read more about the transformational tournament:

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: A general view during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images )
FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2023™
FIFA celebrates 100 days since FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Final

At the Tournament

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ was a game-changing tournament in many ways. It marked the first time that the FIFA Fan Festival™ took part of an official FIFA women’s tournament.

In 2023, FIFA ushered in a new era and, together with the two host countries, created an exceptional event that set a benchmark for all future editions. It was an event for everyone, including football enthusiasts and newcomers. Tournament dates: 20 July - 20 August 2023 Locations:

  • Australia: Adelaide / Tarntanya, Brisbane / Meaanjin, Melbourne / Naarm, Perth / Boorloo, Sydney / Gadigal

  • Aotearoa New Zealand: Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, Dunedin / Ōtepoti, Hamilton / Kirikiriroa, Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara

Relive the tournament on FIFA+.

Last updated: Monday, 17 June 2024 at 09:13
Cookie Settings