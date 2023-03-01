FIFA Fan Festival at FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

Milestones and achievements
The FIFA Fan Festival™ was the hub for both international and local fans during the FIFA Women's World World Cup 2023™, with key milestones achieved:
FIFA Fan Festivals held in host cities
Fans visited the FIFA Fan Festivals
Highest single-day attendance of fans visiting the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Melbourne/Naarm (Federation Square).
At the Tournament
The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ was a game-changing tournament in many ways. It marked the first time that the FIFA Fan Festival™ took part of an official FIFA women’s tournament.
In 2023, FIFA ushered in a new era and, together with the two host countries, created an exceptional event that set a benchmark for all future editions. It was an event for everyone, including football enthusiasts and newcomers. Tournament dates: 20 July - 20 August 2023 Locations:
Australia: Adelaide / Tarntanya, Brisbane / Meaanjin, Melbourne / Naarm, Perth / Boorloo, Sydney / Gadigal
Aotearoa New Zealand: Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, Dunedin / Ōtepoti, Hamilton / Kirikiriroa, Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara
