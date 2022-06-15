FIFA Fan Festival Strategy

Since its launch in 2006, the FIFA Fan Fest™ has been a great success at four editions of the FIFA World Cup, attracting almost 40 million visitors from all over the world. Events have been held at 52 venues on five continents in cities such as Berlin, Cape Town, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Mexico City and Moscow. FIFA successfully established the FIFA Fan Fest as an integral part of the FIFA World Cup experience for local and international fans. It has also been a powerful content, communication and promotional platform for FIFA, its Commercial Affiliates and Media Rights Licensees, as well as for the Host Cities and the Host Countries. This success has provided an amazing foundation on which to build the FIFA Fan Festival. FIFA has developed a forward-looking strategy with a unique brand and a new name that will reflect what the event will stand for in the future – a true festival of football. Football is now a cultural experience that is so much more than the 90 minutes on the pitch. It is about passion and personal stories from all around the world, combining the creative expressions and colours of music, art, lifestyle and fashion.

FIFA Fan Festival Strategy

With the following five content areas and priority themes, the FIFA Fan Festival embraces this wider cultural experience:

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: A general view of fans attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Live

Live is the pulsating heart of the FIFA Fan Festival where visitors enjoy live football action and highlights packages.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 20: At the FIFA Fan Festival on July 20, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Performance

Performance incorporates a diverse programme of music, performing arts and lifestyle entertainment.

Football - FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 - Fortaleza - Brazil - 18/6/14.FIFA Fan Fest.Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Brandon Malone..
Playground

Playground represents everything that leads visitors to actively explore football and fall in love with ‘the beautiful game’.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Fans at the FIFA Museum presented by Hyundai during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on November 28, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Campus

Campus has a focus on inspiring education and ‘infotainment’ around football, its culture and heritage.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Fan at food and beverages stall during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Food & Soul

Food & Soul is an experience-based food area for visitors to refuel, rest and relax.

From 2022 onwards a new multi-event umbrella brand has been rolled out at the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. The new name – FIFA Fan Festival – is used consistently across the two FIFA Competitions.

FIFA Fan Festival Logo - FIFA.com Edit 2

One unique brand uniting the passion and energy, the highs and lows, and the spirit and vibe that visitors experience at the FIFA Fan Festival.

Last updated: Monday 17 June 2024 at 09:19
Cookie Settings