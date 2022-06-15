Since its launch in 2006, the FIFA Fan Fest™ has been a great success at four editions of the FIFA World Cup, attracting almost 40 million visitors from all over the world. Events have been held at 52 venues on five continents in cities such as Berlin, Cape Town, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Mexico City and Moscow. FIFA successfully established the FIFA Fan Fest as an integral part of the FIFA World Cup experience for local and international fans. It has also been a powerful content, communication and promotional platform for FIFA, its Commercial Affiliates and Media Rights Licensees, as well as for the Host Cities and the Host Countries. This success has provided an amazing foundation on which to build the FIFA Fan Festival. FIFA has developed a forward-looking strategy with a unique brand and a new name that will reflect what the event will stand for in the future – a true festival of football. Football is now a cultural experience that is so much more than the 90 minutes on the pitch. It is about passion and personal stories from all around the world, combining the creative expressions and colours of music, art, lifestyle and fashion.