The Coca-Cola Company is one of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA, with a formal association beginning in 1974 and an official sponsorship of FIFA World Cup™ since 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950.

FIFA and The Coca-Cola Company have a partnership through 2030 supporting the broad spectrum of FIFA-organized events around the globe, including FIFA’s Youth-, Women’s- and Men’s Tournaments.

Since 2006, Coca-Cola has exclusively activated the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola - offering millions of people the opportunity to experience the exquisite Trophy and help ramp up anticipation ahead of the tournament. 2018 marked the 4th edition of our FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola Company also enjoys a strong partnership with The Panini Group, a world leader in officially licensed collectibles, including sticker albums. Partnering together, Coke and Panini offer exclusive FIFA digital and physical stickers for FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Coca-Cola also continues to sponsor the closely watched FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking for men's national teams and FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking.

RECENT TOURNAMENT HIGHLIGHTS: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ During the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, Coca-Cola featured its 'Believing is Magic' campaign, strengthening its connection with football fans by providing them with opportunities to elevate their unique celebrations and rituals. The campaign introduced a musical component by debuting an exclusive rendition of a classic song. Furthermore, a notable first was the tour of the Original FIFA World Cup Trophy visiting all 32 qualified nations as part of a 51 countries Tour, further strengthening our broader ambition to reach every one of FIFA's 211 Member Associations by 2030, with the goal of bringing fans worldwide closer to the exhilaration of the game. Another huge success was the Coca-Cola/Panini Digital sticker album which had over 27 million football fans signing up globally. FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand further anchored Coca-Cola's 'Believing is Magic' campaign. The tournament allowed fans to immerse themselves in unique Coca-Cola and Powerade experiences across various stadiums and FIFA Fan Festivals that paired celebration with sustainability. The tournament put a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of Team Coca-Cola players, who were among the best female footballers worldwide. Their journey offered a compelling example of the power of self-belief, mirroring the 'Believing is Magic' campaign's central ethos.