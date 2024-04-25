Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. It is driven by their core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, its global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that it does. It focuses on making resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world.
The company becomes FIFA’s Major Worldwide Partner exclusive in the energy category until 2027, with sponsorship rights for multiple events including the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 26™.