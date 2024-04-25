FIFA.com

Aramco

www.aramco.com

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. It is driven by their core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, its global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that it does. It focuses on making resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world.

Aramco

The company becomes FIFA’s Major Worldwide Partner exclusive in the energy category until 2027, with sponsorship rights for multiple events including the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 26™.

All partners

Aramco
Aramco

Aramco becomes FIFA’s Major Worldwide Partner exclusive in the energy category until 2027, with sponsorship rights for multiple events including the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 26™.

Read more
Partner asset - inverted logo - ADIDAS 01
adidas

Being the most popular sport worldwide, football is clearly one of adidas’ key strategic priorities. For over 70 years, adidas has led all major developments in boot, ball and apparel technologies.

Read more
Partner asset - inverted logo - COKE 01
Coca-Cola

One of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA, with a formal association since 1974 and an official sponsorship of FIFA World Cup™ that began in 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950.

Read more
Hyundai KIA
HYUNDAI • KIA

Football partnerships are a fundamental pillar of Hyundai/Kia’ global marketing strategy that provide compelling opportunities to build an emotional connection with customers by sharing in their passion for football.

Read more
Partner asset - inverted logo - VISA 2
Visa

Visa has had exclusive access to experiences at more than 40 FIFA events, including 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Read more
QATAR Airways
Qatar Airways

FIFA and Qatar Airways have solidified their partnership until 2030, embarking on an exciting journey that enables passionate fans to participate in cross-cultural moments of human achievement and unity.

Read more
Last updated: Monday 29 April 2024 at 15:17
Cookie Settings