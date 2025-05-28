FIFA.com

Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere.

Lenovo

All partners

Aramco
Aramco

Aramco becomes FIFA’s Major Worldwide Partner exclusive in the energy category until 2027, with sponsorship rights for multiple events including the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 26™.

Read more
Partner asset - inverted logo - ADIDAS 01
adidas

Being the most popular sport worldwide, football is clearly one of adidas’ key strategic priorities. For over 70 years, adidas has led all major developments in boot, ball and apparel technologies.

Read more
Partner asset - inverted logo - COKE 01
Coca-Cola

One of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA, with a formal association since 1974 and an official sponsorship of FIFA World Cup™ that began in 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950.

Read more
Hyundai KIA
HYUNDAI • KIA

Football partnerships are a fundamental pillar of Hyundai/Kia’ global marketing strategy that provide compelling opportunities to build an emotional connection with customers by sharing in their passion for football.

Read more
Partner asset - inverted logo - VISA 2
Visa

Visa has had exclusive access to experiences at more than 40 FIFA events, including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the recent FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

Read more
QATAR Airways
Qatar Airways

FIFA and Qatar Airways have solidified their partnership until 2030, embarking on an exciting journey that enables passionate fans to participate in cross-cultural moments of human achievement and unity.

Read more
Lenovo
Lenovo

Lenovo as FIFA's Official Technology Partner enhances experiences for fans in-stadium and on global broadcasts through the integration of technologies, innovation, and programmes at FIFA’s tournaments.

Read more
Last updated: Wednesday, 28 May 2025 at 15:17
Cookie Settings