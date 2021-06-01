FIFA and Qatar Airways have solidified their partnership until 2030, embarking on an exciting journey that enables passionate fans to participate in cross-cultural moments of human achievement and unity, uniquely experienced through the power of the beautiful game. Football, as a unifying force, brings people of all ages and backgrounds together. Qatar Airways, recognised as the World’s 5-star Airline, brings together global travellers and sports enthusiasts, transporting them to desired destinations and thrilling sporting events. This partnership, initiated in 2017, has successfully shaped several tournaments, notably the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the first-ever in the Middle East. Qatar Airways proudly held the title of "The Official Airline of the Journey," captivating audiences globally with its remarkable stadiums, unparalleled hospitality, and on-pitch drama, culminating in a final for the ages. To provide seamless access to the greatest show on Earth, Qatar Airways introduced unique fan travel packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. These packages, inclusive of official match tickets, return flights, and accommodation, covered all stages of the tournament.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar demonstrated its commitment to uniting the world during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, operating nearly 14,000 flights, 58 charter flights, and 263 shuttle flights to bring 1.4 million football fans to witness non-stop action and entertainment throughout the 64 matches. Qatar Airways celebrated the tournament in style, adorning 120 aircraft in its fleet with the FIFA World Cup™ decal. This specially-branded fleet included 48 Boeing B777s, 31 Boeing B787 Dreamliners, 21 Airbus A320s, 12 Airbus A330s, and eight Airbus A380s. Three specially-branded Boeing 777 aircraft were handpainted in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ livery. The airline's global connectivity became synonymous with football, engaging five billion fans with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ brand. Social media engagement during the tournament increased followers by more than 83 percent, and, leading up to the event, Qatar Airways executed international FIFA activations in 19 cities worldwide, reaching over 20 million fans on social media. As a top-tier partner since 2017, this collaboration continues its legacy by staging upcoming mega tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™, FIFA World Cup 2030™, and youth tournaments starting with FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™. FIFA’s overarching goal is to "touch, unite, and inspire the world through its competitions and events," making Qatar Airways the perfect vehicle to bring the world together to experience the magic of the global game.