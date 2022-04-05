The immediate and hugely positive response to the introduction of the FIFA Fan Fest as an integral part of the 2006 FIFA World Cup™ experience in Germany created a huge demand for a similar initiative at the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™. For the first time in FIFA World Cup™ history, a 31-day event was staged simultaneously in 16 venues across five continents, around the world. In addition to all nine South African Host Cities, FIFA Fan Fest chose locations in Berlin, Mexico City, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Rome and Sydney, which proved to be the perfect cosmopolitan hosts for a month-long carnival of football. Locations: National: Cape Town (Grand Parade), Durban (New Beach), Johannesburg/Sandton (Innesfree Park), Johannesburg/Soweto (Elkah Stadium & Soweto Cricket Club), Mangaung/Bloemfontein (Mangaung Outdoor Sports), Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth (St George’s Park), Nelspruit (Bergvlam High School), Polokwane (Polokwane Cricket Club), Rustenburg (Fields College School), Tschwane/Pretoria (Centurion Cricket Ground)
International: Berlin (Olympischer Platz & Straße des 17. Juni), Mexico City (Zócalo - Plaza de La Constitución), Paris (Jardins du Trocadéro), Rio de Jainero (Copacabana), Rome (Piazza di Siena), Sydney (Darling Harbour)
FIFA Fan Fest™ 2010 in Numbers:
16 FIFA Fan Fest™ venues
6.1 million people visited the FIFA Fan Fest™ during the tournament
Open for 261 days in total across all 12 venues in South Africa and 146 days for all 6 international editions
4,200 hours of entertainment programme including live football broadcast and music performances
1,428 m2 of high-definition screens across all venues
Around 5,200 media representatives reported from the FIFA Fan Fest
