Gender equality is a fundamental human right and is critical for a peaceful and sustainable world. FIFA and UN Women partnered to emphasise the critical importance of gender equality, raising awareness on the biggest global stage in women’s sport.
PARTNERING WITH UN Women
UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide, and ensure that every woman and girl lives up to her full potential.
UN Women supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls worldwide.
DISCRIMINATION of any kind against a country, private person or group of people on account of race, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, disability, religion, political opinion or wealth, birth or sexual orientation is STRICTLY PROHIBITED.
Article 4 of the FIFA Statutes
Unite for Gender Equality AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ IN PICTURES
01/10
Unite for Gender Equality on the giant screen.
02/10