Violence against women and girls remains the most widespread and pervasive human rights violation worldwide.
According to UN Women, one in three women experiences physical or sexual violence, and the immediate and long-term physical, sexual, and mental consequences for women and girls can be devastating, even fatal.
Violence against women and girls affects us all - families, communities, and nations.
FIFA and UN Women partnered to raise awareness of the dangers to those at risk and to campaign for ending violence against women and girls.