Education is a fundamental human right. And yet, many children around the world are being deprived of access to quality education and learning. Unite for Education for All raised awareness of this and how to tackle it.
Run by FIFA and supported by UNESCO, FIFA Football for Schools supports the development and empowerment of around 700 million children.
A programme where football meets education, inspiring children to learn life skills through fun football sessions, FIFA Football for Schools has been designed to promote targeted life skills and competencies through football and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other priorities, while the Programme is aligned with global sport, education and health policies.