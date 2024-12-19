News

Thousands of women dressed in red wave flags and chant at Naqsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan, Iran, on December 16, 2024. The event is a rare exception, as women are usually banned from attending stadium matches in Iran. (Photo by Hossein / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by HOSSEIN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President welcomes growing presence of women in football stadiums in IR Iran
19 Dec 2024
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 8: A view of the action during the IGLFA (International Gay & Lesbian Football Association) World Championship XXV on November 8, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo Courtesy of IGLFA)
Social Impact
FIFA support for LGBTQ+ football at 2024 IGLFA World Championship in Argentina
11 Nov 2024
OCTOBER 2024; Launch of women's league in Somalia, photo courtesy of the Somali Football Federation
Women's Football
Creating a sustainable future for women’s football in Somalia
1 Nov 2024
ANDIZHAN, UZBEKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 18: Fans of Kazakhstan are seen prior to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 match between Libya and Kazakhstan at Andijan Universal Sports Complex on September 18, 2024 in Andizhan, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Anvar Ilyasov - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™
Central Asian fans unite at FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™
2 Oct 2024
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 21: A view of the action during the Seoul 2024 Homeless World Cup at Hanyang University on September 21, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo courtesy of Homeless World Cup)
Social Impact
Seoul 2024 Homeless World Cup hailed as a celebration of hope
28 Sept 2024
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 26: Seoul 2024 Homeless World Cup at Hanyang University on September 26, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo courtesy of Homeless World Cup)
Social Impact
FIFA and Homeless World Cup unveil new women’s trophy ahead of final
27 Sept 2024
Morocco fans Aziz and Ouakrim
FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™
Fate brings Morocco fans Aziz and Ouakrim together in Uzbekistan
26 Sept 2024
FIFA Organisation
The Homeless Football World Cup in seven points
20 Sept 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: FIFA Legend Mia Hamm during the FIFA House Olympic family meeting at FIFA's Paris office on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Unites the World
USWNT legend Mia Hamm: Football connects, inspires & grows people
8 Aug 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA House Olympic family meeting at FIFA's Paris office on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA is proud to be part of the Olympic family, Gianni Infantino says
8 Aug 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe pose with an Olympic Games Paris 2024 official match ball during a meeting between FIFA and the World Athletics President at FIFA's Paris office on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President and World Athletics President Lord Coe meet in Paris
5 Aug 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino is presented with a photo by President and Founder of the Homeless World Cup Mel Young during Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FIFA and Homeless World Cup Foundation at FIFA's Paris office on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Social Impact
Homeless World Cup: a powerful force that can change people’s lives
2 Aug 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 02: (L-R) FIFA Senior Football Advisor Youri Djorkaeff, President and Founder of the Homeless World Cup Mel Young, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger during Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FIFA and Homeless World Cup Foundation ceremony at FIFA's Paris office on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Social Impact
FIFA to support Homeless World Cup after agreement signed in Paris
2 Aug 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks on stage alongside FIFA Senior Football Advisor Youri Djorkaeff (L) and Jessica Houara (R) during the Sport For Sustainable Development Summit at Carrousel du Louvre on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Nicolas Luttiau/AFD)
President
FIFA President makes three pledges to International Summit on Sports for Sustainable Development
25 Jul 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 22: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the Celebratory Lunch on the sidelines of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at FIFA Paris offices on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President welcomes member associations to Paris ahead of 2024 Olympic Football Tournaments
22 Jul 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 26: Dr. Nadia Nadim during The Game Changers at Home of FIFA on June 26, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Social Impact
“Tremendous responsibility”: Nadia Nadim explains why football can improve people's lives
28 Jun 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 21: FIFA President Gianni Infantino records message for World Football Week on May 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
United Nations supports FIFA President’s call to celebrate an annual World Football Week
23 May 2024
BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 17: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaks on stage during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) on May 17, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino emphasises FIFA’s mission to grow football globally in FIFA Congress address
17 May 2024
LUQUE, PARAGUAY - FEBRUARY 16: A view of the Paraguayan Football Association's High Performance Training Centre at the Paraguayan Olympic Committee Headquarters on February 16, 2024 in Luque, Paraguay. (Photo courtesy of the Paraguayan Football Association)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (April 2024)
1 May 2024
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 29: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega during the FIFA and Miami Dade College collaboration announcement on April 29, 2024 in Miami, Florida, United States of America. (Photo Courtesy of Miami Dade College)
President
FIFA President announces collaboration with Miami Dade College
29 Apr 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 25: A detailed view of the 'Football Unites The World' flag prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Bermuda at King Abdullah Sports City on March 25, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Development
FIFA celebrates the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
6 Apr 2024
Cookie Settings