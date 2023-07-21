Football offers a universal language, one of joy, peace, hope, love and passion. In a time of conflict, football gives us cause to marvel, cheer, support, share and celebrate.
Entertaining, inclusive and fun, football can forge friendships, encourage cultural discovery, bring joy to communities and unite the entire world.
It can create positive change around the world, promoting healthier lifestyles, engaging people of all ages in physical activity, and encouraging children to launch healthy habits which last a lifetime.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ brought us all some of the most unforgettable moments and gave people from around the world the opportunity to feel the joy, peace, hope, love and passion for the women’s game.