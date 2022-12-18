Promoting peace, preventing conflict, and creating the conditions in which international communities can flourish and thrive, in harmony with one another, is at the core of global objectives.

FIFA and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, joined forces to raise awareness around the right to seek asylum for those forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. Currently, more that 110 million people are forcibly displaced, a number that’s never been higher. To build better futures for millions, we are uniting for peace.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: FIFA and UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) have invited refugees, who have settled in Australia, to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 08, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
SOCIAL IMPACT
Refugees Unite for Peace at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

