Football offers a universal language, one of joy, peace, hope, love and passion. In a time of conflict, football gives us cause to marvel, cheer, support, share and celebrate.
Entertaining, inclusive and fun, football can forge friendships, encourage cultural discovery, bring joy to communities and unite the entire world.
It can create positive change around the world, promoting healthier lifestyles, engaging people of all ages in physical activity, and encouraging children to launch healthy habits which last a lifetime.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ brought us all some of the most unforgettable moments and gave people from around the world the opportunity to feel the joy, peace, hope, love and passion for the women’s game.
What FIFA is doing
With proven benefits for emotional, mental and physical wellbeing, football can be at the heart of a healthy lifestyle. FIFA is proud to use football as a far-reaching platform to communicate positive health messages, in areas from mental health awareness, andsupport for the victims of domestic violence, to equitable access to life-saving medicinal support and equipment, and COVID-19 awareness.
FIFA and WHO renewed their long-standing partnership in 2023, by extending the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), originally signed four years previous.
The extension allows for both organisations to deepen their collaboration and to continue to use the power of football to promote healthy lifestyles and equal access to health services worldwide.
Partnering with the World Health Organization (WHO)
Since first signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2019, WHO and FIFA have built a partnership which leverages the power of football to promote and protect the health of all people throughout the world.
Promoting healthy lifestyles, safe stadiums and the physical and mental benefits of an active lifestyle are among the many health goals WHO has aimed for through its partnership with FIFA.
How joy, peace, hope, love and passion can make a difference.
The FIFA Foundation Community Programme seeks to support local projects that use the power of football to effect positive social change – and bring such benefits to communities around the world.
It’s not just about what happens on the biggest stages. In improving football facilities and services around the world, and breaking down barriers to access, the FIFA Foundation Community Programme is a key part of FIFA’s ability to bring football to more people than ever, meaning more can discover why football really is joy, peace, hope, love and passion.
Football is Joy, Peace, Hope, Love, Passion at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ in pictures
Football Is Joy, Peace, Hope, Love, Passion LED Boards during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 ™ Final.
