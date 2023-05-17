The first edition of FIFA Diploma in Football Law was aimed to take place in five different locations around the world over a period of 13 months. These locations were specifically selected in order to reflect and cover the international dimension of this unique football law programme around the world. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020, the participants could only meet once for the first module in Miami. For the remaining four modules the participants met in the virtual classroom and studied four intensive two-weeks module covering key topics.