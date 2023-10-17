On 2 and 3 March 2023, the 5th edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review (FLAR) took place in Mexico City.
The event once again brought together many top football law experts and numerous stakeholders from all around the world for discussions on the most pressing and interesting topics in football law. The agenda featured, among other key topics, presentations about the Reform of the Transfer System, the new FIFA Clearing House and the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, as well as changes to the FIFA Disciplinary Code and FIFA Code of Ethics and discussions about other key decisions and initiatives.
Since 2019, FIFA has been opening its doors to present the FIFA Football Law Annual Review. Every year FIFA shares with football’s legal stakeholders the regulatory work, case law and main decisions of its decision-making and judicial bodies, as well as the main Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) proceedings arising from FIFA’s decisions.