FIFA investment brings new faces to the world stage

Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Kenya and Poland set for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ debut

FIFA investment and women’s football-specific programmes have aided growth in all four nations

Tournament will increase to 24 teams in 2025 further increasing the footprint of women’s football

FIFA’s concerted focus on developing women’s football in all corners of the globe continues to bring dividends with four new nations set to feature at the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™. The eighth edition of the tournament will see Ecuador, Kenya, Poland join the hosts in making their first appearance at the competition. For all bar Ecuador, the competition will mark a debut at any FIFA women’s tournament.

Each of the four nation's member associations has enjoyed significant funding in recent years from the various FIFA programmes offered to help women’s football globally. In turn, the quartet’s participation on the world stage helps grow the global footprint of women’s football.

With the tournament increasing to 24 teams next year, there will be further opportunities for other nations to demonstrate their development in women’s football. Ahead of the kick-off at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, Inside FIFA looks at some of the ways investment and dedication have helped the four nations enjoy a milestone achievement.

Dominican Republic

Significant investment via the FIFA Forward Programme has permitted major improvements to infrastructure in the Dominican Republic and has been a key contributor for Women's Football development. Newly rebuilt state-of-the-art headquarters for the Dominican Football Federation [FEDOFUTBOL] were completed in 2022, and more recently, a remodelled High Performance Centre in San Cristóbal allows the national team to prepare for the tournament at the facility. Almost USD 4.8m is and shall be invested in the technical centre that will directly benefit the country’s various national teams. These works will directly benefit the U-17 Women’s World Cup with at least one pitch will be used as a training site during the competition. “In terms of infrastructure, the opening up of our country is producing results,” FEDOFUTBOL President José Deschamps said earlier this year. “[Hosting and participating in the tournament] is something that is going to completely change football [in our country].”

Ecuador

Nearly a decade on from their unexpected qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™, Ecuador are finally back on the world stage in women’s football, and given the level of off-field investment their wait for a third appearance should not last long.

The Ecuadorian Football Association [FEF] is investing on a technical centre in the province of Guayas, Ecuador, for both male and female youth categories, with approximately USD 4.5 million in funding from the FIFA Forward Programme. Part of the FEF’s stated aims for the project are to increase the number of girls and women playing football, and to enhance the standard of the country’s players and national teams in international competitions.

Phase I is already concluded and included the construction of two natural grass football pitches, two dressing rooms for teams, one for referees, stands, and other complementary civil works. These pitches were also the location where women's football development programmes took place last July. Phase II is currently nearing completion and is set to be inaugurated soon. Jair Bertoni, FIFA Director Member Associations Americas, hailed the work done in Ecuador and the Dominican Republic: ”The participation of these countries in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup highlights the positive impact of these efforts in nurturing talent and increasing interest in women's football. By strategically prioritising women's football, we enable girls and women everywhere to shine both on and off the pitch, paving the way for a more inclusive future for the beautiful game.”

Poland

For Poland, their maiden qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ comes at a pivotal time. Many players from this year’s squad will hope to feature again when the European nation hosts the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™ - their first FIFA women’s event on home soil. Poland finished ahead of a host of traditional European heavyweights before overcoming France in the crucial tie to qualify for the 2024 edition. That unprecedented achievement has come on the back of a variety of FIFA supported initiatives in recent years.

Under the FIFA Women’s Development Programme, there was support from the Women’s Football Campaign creating 16 festivals across 16 regions, engaging 1,600 girls. The world governing body hosted a stakeholder workshop to align all parties to contribute to their first ever Women's Football strategy, as well as funding for its launch. Meanwhile, Polish senior national team coach Nina Patalon's participation benefitted in her journey as a mentee in the FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme.

Kenya

It has been a busy and successful period for Kenyan women’s football. The culmination of several youth developments programmes will be participation at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, with the team’s preparation in Spain aided by funding under the FIFA Forward programme. Football Kenya Federation [FKF] has benefitted from several programmes under the FIFA Women’s Development Programme. Club Licensing assistance has helped raise the minimum standards and conditions of their domestic league, while the League Development programme has supported the U-16 league and improved youth pathways. FIFA experts also assisted under the Women’s Football Strategy to help develop Kenya’s dedicated women’s football strategy. There has also been three FIFA Women’s Football Campaigns delivered for youth players this year.