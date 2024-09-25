Chile and Poland’s delegates watch on as Colombia 2024™ comes to an end

Chile to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2025

Poland to host the next FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2026

The delegates toured various venues and discussed organisational issues with FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC)

Officials from Chile and Poland attended the final week of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™, which ended on 22 September.

Chile will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2025, while Poland will host the next FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2026.

The delegates held several meetings with FIFA's representatives and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Bogotá, where they learned about the requirements and key aspects involved in the organisation of a FIFA youth tournament.

They discussed issues such as pitch renovation and management, TV, media and technology operations, medical processes to be implemented, team services requirements, and competition management issues.

Subsequently, the Chilean and Polish officials watched the semi-finals which were played in Cali. They also visited various stadiums and training centres, where they took note of the key requirements for participating teams.

Following that, the delegates returned to Bogotá to watch the third place play-off and the final. While there, they were shown around the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) and got to see the award ceremonies and everything that goes with the entertainment in a World Cup stadium.