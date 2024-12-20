Growing the women’s game (December 2024)

FIFA offers 13 Women’s Development Programmes for member associations

FIFA Women's Football Campaign prominent among recent global activity

Inside FIFA reviews some of the recent development work across the world

FIFA are working hard in all areas of the globe to help deliver a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by 13 development programmes with all 211 FIFA member associations eligible to apply for support from the world governing body.

In a further boost to global women’s football development, this month FIFA renewed and expanded its FIFA Women’s Development Programme. Additional information for member associations can be found here.

Inside FIFA looks back at just some of the significant recent activity which has helped build the footprint of women’s football globally.

Oceania

While anticipation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ further builds following confirmation of qualification slots and tournament dates, the legacy delivered by the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup still continues to resonate. FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Dame Sarai Bareman, women’s football development officers and social responsibility managers from all 11 Oceania Football Confederation member associations assembled in the Aotearoa New Zealand capital Te Whanganui a Tara/ Wellington for the 2024 OFC Women’s Football Conference.

The expansive four-day event saw delegates hear from FIFA and OFC representatives discussing annual age group World Cups, how to develop the women’s game through clubs and leagues, player development and capacity building, with all topics tailored specific to the needs of the region Workshop presenter Angela Wallbank, a former Cook Islands international said: “Often we are put in frameworks that are very westernised. All of these women here are heading for the same goals, trying to achieve the same things, those bigger visions, those bigger strategies. But they actually have to be able to do it on the ground in their member associations, which are tiny compared to the big organisations.” Bareman said providing grassroots access to football for young female players is crucial to further growing the game. “It’s about providing opportunities for every young girl no matter where she’s from. Why shouldn’t every young girl be given this opportunity?”

Bhutan

The Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) have a focus on future growth and with that objective in focus FIFA Women’s Football Campaigns in Paro and Thimphu were organised. The BFF’s aim is to promote girls’ football, increase participation and attract new players at grassroots and youth levels. The campaign’s main objective is to increase female grassroots participation and create mini allies with parents to encourage their girls to participate in football. With the latter goal in mind the BFF launched a ‘Mother and Daughters’ campaign festival to motivate mothers to accompany their child, play football and socialise.

"The FIFA Women's Campaign 1, themed 'Mothers and Daughters’, was a resounding success,” said Tashi Dorji Wangmo, Head of BFF Women’s Football. “The event beautifully highlighted the power of family support in nurturing the next generation of female athletes. It was an inspiring celebration of unity, empowerment, and the shared passion for football. “This strong family involvement highlights how vital these programs are, and FIFA should continue to initiate more events like this. Not only do they nurture young talent, but they also showcase the beauty of family support in sports, strengthening bonds while promoting women’s football."

Mali

The Malian Football Federation have successfully expanded their women’s football playing structure with the creation of a U-17 girls competition for the first time. With assistance from FIFA’s League Development programme, the ongoing milestone commenced with 15 clubs all receiving equipment and balls from the world governing body. The landlocked West African nation also hosted a Capacity Building Course for Coaches and a Women’s Football Campaign for 300 girls. They have further plans to extend the U-17 league and launch a U-15 competition to further build the player development pathway.

“The U-17 competition will structure our player pathway, offer girls opportunities to play competitively and strengthen our youth national team in the future,” said Aminata Sogodogo, Head of FEMAFOOT Women’s Football.

Moldova

Building the junior player structure was also the focus in Moldova with a U-12 girls’ league established for the first time with the help of the FIFA Women’s Development Programme, expanding on the previous lowest age group (U-14). With a significant increase in interest and playing numbers, the league creates a smoother player pathway, as well as an important step in the transition from small-sided games to larger pitches. The league captures all areas of the nation with the final held centrally at the Moldovan Football Federation’s (FMF) Technical Centre, Vadul lui Vodă.

“The U-12 league is a safe and competitive environment for every girl to be involved in football activities,” said Natalia Ceban, FMF Women's Dootball Development Manager. “With the help of this project we were able to restore the competition hierarchy providing girls all over the country a platform to play and enjoy time with team-mates, changing the prejudice about the women`s game in the country.”

Liechtenstein

Having featured in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking for the first time earlier this year, Liechtenstein have set about further growing the base of their women’s football pyramid. With an aim of raising local awareness of women’s football, the Liechtenstein Football Association organised a Women's Football Day as part of FIFA's Women's Football Development Programme attracting players both big and small. The principality is assured of making further history next year when the national team feature in the UEFA Women’s Nations League for the first time.

Greece

Danae Sidira was the headline name hoping to help inspire the next generation when the Greece international dropped by to lend her support as the Hellenic Football Federation hosted their latest FIFA Women’s Football Campaign festival. Crete’s port city Heraklion kicked-off proceedings with a festival at the Pancretan Stadium in the morning and at Agia Aikaterini Square in the afternoon, with the strong attendance underling passion for football among the female population.

Puerto Rico

Fun and engagement was the focus when the Puerto Rican Football Association hosted a series of festivals as part of the FIFA Women's Football Campaign. Three festivals were held in different regions of the metropolitan area, namely Coamo, Guaynabo and Fraigcomar with 300 players aged 8-12 in attendance. At the same time, delegates from all over the Caribbean nation gathered for a FIFA Women’s Football Strategy workshop to share ideas and discuss how best to grow the local game.