FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ dates confirmed

Slot allocation and play-off tournament format for FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ approved

Council takes note of Bid Evaluation Reports for 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™

First-ever FIFA U-17 World Cup featuring 48 teams to kick off on 5 November 2025 in Qatar

The FIFA Council met virtually ahead of the Extraordinary FIFA Congress and took several important decisions in relation to FIFA competitions, while also taking note of the successful bidding process for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™.

Based on the analysis outlined in the two bid evaluation reports, it has been determined that all candidacies have exceeded the minimum hosting requirements for the FIFA World Cup, and automatically qualify for consideration by the Extraordinary FIFA Congress. The FIFA Council was also updated on the accompanying independent auditor’s reports by BDO, which concluded that both evaluation processes were executed with objectivity, integrity and transparency.

In relation to the upcoming edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, and following consultation with the Brazilian Football Association and the confederations, the Council confirmed that the tournament will be played from 24 June to 25 July 2027.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 is already taking shape and we can’t wait for the opening match on Thursday, 24 June 2027 – and all matches that lead to the final on Sunday, 25 July 2027,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “This historic tournament will have a massive impact not only in South America, but around the whole world, taking the women’s game to the next level in terms of participation and popularity.”

The direct slot allocation, which accounts for 29 of the 32 slots, will be as follows:

AFC: six direct slots

CAF: four direct slots

Concacaf: four direct slots

CONMEBOL: three direct slots, with host country Brazil qualifying automatically and their slot being taken directly from the quota allocated to CONMEBOL

OFC: one direct slot

UEFA: 11 direct slots

The three remaining slots will be decided through a ten-team play-off tournament comprising two phases, with the following slot allocation:

Two play-off slots for the AFC

Two play-off slots for CAF

Two play-off slots for Concacaf (both slots to qualify automatically for the second phase based on sporting performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ play-off tournament)

Two play-off slots for CONMEBOL (top-ranked team according to the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking to qualify automatically for the second phase because of Brazil qualifying as hosts for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027)

One play-off slot for the OFC

One play-off slot for UEFA (to qualify automatically for the second phase based on sporting performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 play-off tournament)

The first phase of the play-off tournament will take place in November-December 2026 in a centralised venue featuring six teams ranked based on the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking prior to the play-off draw. The top two teams will qualify for the final play-off phase to be played in a centralised location in February 2027, in which they will be joined by two teams from Concacaf, one from CONMEBOL and one from UEFA. The six teams will be drawn into three paths, with a direct knockout match to determine the final three teams qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. Teams from the same confederation would not be permitted to be drawn in the same pathway.

The FIFA Council also confirmed that the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™, the first edition of the tournament to comprise 48 teams and be played annually, will take place from 5 to 27 November 2025.