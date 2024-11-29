Bid evaluation reports for 2030 and 2034 editions of FIFA World Cup™ published

Bidding FIFA Member Associations exceed minimum hosting requirements

Evaluation model incorporates key criteria

FIFA Member Associations to determine hosts at Extraordinary FIFA Congress

Following a thorough assessment of each bid, including inspection visits to the bidding countries, FIFA has published the bid evaluation reports for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™, which will be submitted to the Extraordinary FIFA Congress being held by video conference on Wednesday, 11 December 2024 to determine the hosts.

The documents reflect the comprehensive evaluation model implemented by FIFA, which incorporates a variety of criteria, ranging from infrastructure, services and commercial aspects to event vision, sustainability, and human rights.

The bidding process for both instalments of the FIFA World Cup has been in line with the methodology behind the selection of the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 26 and the 2023 and 2027 editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

Based on the conclusions of the reports and in accordance with the bidding regulations and the applicable scoring system, the following bids have been deemed to exceed the minimum hosting requirements:

FIFA World Cup 2030™ Joint bid submitted by the Moroccan Football Association, the Portuguese Football Federation and the Spanish Football Association, and the Centenary Celebration submitted by the Uruguayan Football Association (one match), the Argentinian Football Association (one match) and the Paraguayan Football Association (one match).

Related document: Bid Evaluation Report.

FIFA World Cup 2034™ Single bid submitted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.