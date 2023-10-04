The candidacy of Morocco, Portugal and Spain for the FIFA World Cup 2030 was proposed by CAF and UEFA. Similarly the candidacy of Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay for the Centenary Celebration was proposed by CONMEBOL. Together the three confederations endorsed the overall proposal of these candidacies. With regard to the latter, subject to the successful bidding process outlined above and approval by the FIFA Congress, the centenary game will be played in Montevideo, Uruguay, in conjunction with the centenary celebration and ceremony, in recognition of Uruguay’s role as the host and winner of the 1930 edition. A game will be played in Argentina in recognition of Argentina’s role as finalist and runner-up of the 1930 edition. A game will be played in Paraguay in recognition of Paraguay’s role as the home of CONMEBOL, the first and only confederation in existence at the time of the 1930 edition.