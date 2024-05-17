The road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

In March 2023 FIFA launched the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, with the Congress appointing, for the first time ever, the host(s) of the 2027 edition on 17 May 2024. The process for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ maintained all key elements from the successful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ bidding process, such as the publication of key content and documentation, the inclusion of robust rules of conduct and the implementation of a comprehensive evaluation model. In addition, the 2027 process was further enhanced to include new elements.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 17: FIFA Council Member and Brazilian Football Confederation President Ednaldo Rodrigues speaks on stage after Brazil are announced as the hosts for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 at The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on May 17, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Pascal Bitz / FIFA)
CONGRESS
Brazil appointed as FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ hosts by FIFA Congress

Cookie Settings