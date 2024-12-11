FIFA World Cup 2034™

The road to the FIFA World Cup 2034™

All 211 FIFA Member Associations convened virtually at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress where Saudi Arabia was selected to stage the FIFA World Cup 2034™.

The appointment by acclamation of the host of the 2034 edition of the FIFA World Cup™ concludes a thorough bidding process initiated in October 2023 following the unanimous proposal made by the FIFA Council and supported by all confederations, with a view to providing harmony and rotation between the confederations in relation to the hosting cycle for the tournament.

Extraordinary FIFA Congress appoints hosts of 2030 and 2034 editions of FIFA World Cup™

