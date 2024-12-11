The road to the FIFA World Cup 2030™
All 211 FIFA Member Associations convened virtually at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress where Morocco, Portugal and Spain were appointed as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™, with three centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay (one in each country).
The appointment by acclamation of the hosts of the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup™ concludes a thorough bidding process initiated in October 2023 following the unanimous proposal made by the FIFA Council and supported by all confederations, with a view to providing harmony and rotation between the confederations in relation to the hosting cycle for the tournament.