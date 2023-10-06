Bidding process 2034

The road to the FIFA World Cup 2034™
In line with the principle of confederation rotation and of securing the best possible hosting conditions for the tournaments, the bidding process for the 2034 edition will be conducted concurrently with the 2030 edition.
FIFA member associations affiliated to the AFC and OFC are eligible to bid to host the Competition. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the Centenary Celebration in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay (subject to approval by the FIFA Congress), the FIFA World Cup 2030 in Morocco, Portugal, and Spain (subject to approval by the FIFA Congress) and the invitation to the AFC and OFC member associations to bid for the FIFA World Cup 2034, every continent of the world will have the opportunity to host the FIFA World Cup over an 8-year cycle.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs): FIFA World Cup 2034
In pursuit of achieving the overriding objective of the Bidding Process, the FIFA general secretariat is committed to ensuring that all aspects of the Bidding Process are conducted in accordance with the following principles:
Transparency
The bid books produced by the bidding member associations, as well as FIFA’s evaluation report(s), will be published. When it comes to the shortlisting decisions by the FIFA Council (if necessary) and the subsequent host appointment decisions by the FIFA Congress, the result of each ballot and the related votes will be open and made public.
Integrity
All of the stakeholders involved in the Bidding Process – including the FIFA general secretariat, the decision-making bodies and the bidding member associations – are subject to the FIFA Code of Ethics. Additionally, an independent auditor and bid compliance and ethics officers are appointed to monitor the Bidding Process.
Commitment to human rights and sustainable event management
FIFA is fully committed to conducting its activities in connection with the bidding for and hosting of the final competition of the FIFA World Cup 2034 in accordance with sustainable event management standards and practices (in line with ISO 20121), safeguarding principles for the protection of children and adults at risk and to respecting internationally recognised human rights in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.
Bidding process Timeline
4 Oct 2023
FIFA Council approves Bidding Regulations
5 Oct 2023
FIFA launches bidding process
31 Oct 2023
Deadline for member associations to confirm their interest
30 Nov 2023
Deadline for submission of completed Bidding Agreements
4 Dec 2023
FIFA dispatches all bidding and hosting documents to bidding member associations
Jan 2024
Bid information workshops, working meetings begin
July 2024
Submission of bids to FIFA
Q3 2024
Evaluation of bids
Q4 2024
Publication of Bid Evaluation Report
Q4 2024
Designation of bids by FIFA Council (if necessary)
Starting Q4 2024
Appointment of hosts of FIFA World Cup 2034 by FIFA Congress.