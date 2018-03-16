Introduction
The use of video assistant referees (VARs) in football was first included in the Laws of the Game in 2018/19. FIFA assesses the technological aspects of VAR systems through the FIFA Quality Programme for VAR Technology.
Two different VAR set‑ups are currently permitted: full VAR systems, which use at least four and up to an unlimited number of cameras; and VAR Light, which uses four to eight cameras and requires the system to be fully operated by the VAR themself.
To support competition organisers with the implementation of the technology, FIFA and The IFAB introduced the Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP). This allows the same standards to be applied when introducing VAR systems into a new competition, which helps to tackle the challenges of implementing the technology and to oversee training programmes for those involved in using and deploying it.