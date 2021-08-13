The Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP) was approved during The IFAB’s 132nd Annual General Meeting on 3 March 2018. A five-step process must be completed by every competition organiser planning to use video assistant referee (VAR) technology, as such use is regulated by the Laws of the Game.

Assessment and approval by FIFA are not mandatory for the use of VAR technology in non‑competitive matches. However, FIFA strongly recommends applying the same standards and level of testing as those applied prior to its use in competitive matches.

All new competition organisers, that is, those that have not already used VAR in their respective competitions, must follow every step of the IAAP, which includes the technology being tested and approved by FIFA. For competition organisers already using VAR systems in competitive matches, no further assessment and approval by FIFA are required, as long as the system has been tested in all stadiums where it will be used. However, technology tests are required in stadiums where VAR systems have never previously been used by the competition organiser.

VAR technology providers v. VAR system integrators

The FIFA Quality Programme differentiates between VAR technology providers and VAR system integrators (VSIs). Only VAR technology providers, which are responsible for the development of VAR technology, can seek certification under the FIFA Quality Programme. The IAAP, on the other hand, focuses on inspecting and approving the technology offered by both VAR technology providers and VSIs.

A list of FIFA Quality Programme licensees and certified VAR technologies can be found in the Resource Hub.

The VSIs below, listed alphabetically, are allowed to provide VAR technology services if they use a FIFA-certified VAR system and meet the IAAP requirements:

Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Broadcasting Televisão Ltda

Broadmedia

Medialuso & Mediapro

Quality

Sporthub

TALENT SPORTS

Referee communication systems

The companies listed below, alphabetically, are able to provide referee communication systems: