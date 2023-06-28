The use of video assistant referees (VARs) in football was first included in the Laws of the Game in 2018/19. FIFA assesses the technological aspects of VAR systems through the FIFA Quality Programme for VAR Technology.

There are two different VAR configurations currently permitted in official matches. While full VAR systems are geared towards processing a larger number of camera feeds, VAR Light systems are centred around smaller broadcast set-ups, with a maximum of eight cameras and a reduced technical arrangement as well as fewer operational requirements in the video operation room (VOR).

In line with FIFA’s strategy to democratise football technology, the FIFA Working Group for Innovation Excellence identified potential barriers and challenges faced by competition organisers interested in implementing VAR systems. Such challenges related to infrastructure, human resources and training capacities, amongst others, but the main barrier was the overall cost of implementation. Several trials were undertaken, together with the members of the working group, with a view to developing VAR Light as a cost-effective alternative for competition organisers with a smaller broadcast set-up, and one that nevertheless satisfies the minimum requirements for the use of VAR technology.

The two VAR configurations have the following technical differences:

Requirements for a full VAR system (figure 1):

VOR located near/inside the stadium or at a centralised facility

VAR position with a review monitor and main camera feed (e.g. camera 1)

Assistant VAR (AVAR) position with a main camera feed (e.g. camera 1)

Replay operator (RO) position with a review monitor and all camera feeds

VOR camera

Optional:

Offside technology

Figure: Requirements for the minimum technical set-up in the VOR for a full VAR system

Requirements for a VAR Light system (figure 2):

Alternative position for the VOR possible in a neutral place near/inside stadium or a centralised facility

Position for the VAR to operate the system with a review monitor and main camera feed (e.g. camera 1)

AVAR position with a main camera feed (e.g. camera 1)

Optional:

Offside technology

VOR camera

Additional monitors

Figure: Requirements for the minimum technical set-up in the VOR for a VAR Light system

VAR Light allows competitions that are broadcasting their matches with four to eight cameras to implement a cost-effective VAR system. Given the different review process when no replay operator is used in the VAR Light system, competition organisers need to ensure that their VARs undergo additional training to be able to operate the system while also performing their role as VAR.

Approval of VAR systems for use in competitions

Ever since the use of VAR systems was approved, FIFA and The IFAB have been supporting competition organisers with the implementation of the technology through the Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP). This allows the same standards to be applied when implementing VAR systems, which helps to tackle the related challenges and to oversee training programmes for those involved in using and deploying the technology.

While the IAAP focuses on the operational and educational aspects of VAR systems, test methods have been developed for technical assessment as part of the FIFA Quality Programme for VAR Technology.

To be able to use VAR technology in an official competition, it has been mandatory since July 2022 to use a certified system under the global quality standard of the FIFA Quality Programme. Since then, FIFA has been validating compliance with this requirement as part of the IAAP.

As from July 2023, certification is required for the use of VAR Light systems. Organisers of competitions for which the use of VAR Light has already been approved under the FIFA Innovation Programme will benefit from a transition period until June 2024 and will be able to continue to operate under their existing agreements until the end of the relevant season in 2024.