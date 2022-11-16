Regulations and explanatory notes

The FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) have played a key role in the training and development of players since 2001. They define training rewards and entitlements as:

Training compensation (art. 20 of the RSTP and Annexe 4 to the RSTP): clubs investing in the training and education of young players are to be rewarded if their players succeed in turning professional. Solidarity contribution (art. 21 of the RSTP and Annexe 5 to the RSTP): training clubs are also rewarded by means of amounts relative to the fees paid in a player’s future transfers.

Furthermore, on 22 October 2022, at its meeting in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa New Zealand, the FIFA Council approved the FIFA Clearing House Regulations. The FIFA Clearing House Regulations cover the three-step process of automatic calculation and distribution of training rewards: (1) identification of entitlement to training rewards, (2) creation of an electronic player passport (EPP), and (3) transfer of payments between clubs through the FCH entity.

Additionally, the explanatory notes on the FIFA Clearing House Regulations aim to provide additional and appropriate guidance to member associations and clubs in relation to the recent introduction of this new regulatory framework.

A communication was sent to all the TMS users in order to clarify a number of important practical matters concerning payments of transfer compensation and training rewards, and their corresponding payment declaration.

For further information on the regulatory and operational aspects of the FCH, please watch the following recorded webinars.

Introduction and integration of systems