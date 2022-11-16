FIFA Clearing House

Regulations and explanatory notes

The FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) have played a key role in the training and development of players since 2001. They define training rewards and entitlements as:

  1. Training compensation (art. 20 of the RSTP and Annexe 4 to the RSTP): clubs investing in the training and education of young players are to be rewarded if their players succeed in turning professional.

  2. Solidarity contribution (art. 21 of the RSTP and Annexe 5 to the RSTP): training clubs are also rewarded by means of amounts relative to the fees paid in a player’s future transfers.

Furthermore, on 22 October 2022, at its meeting in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa New Zealand, the FIFA Council approved the FIFA Clearing House Regulations. The FIFA Clearing House Regulations cover the three-step process of automatic calculation and distribution of training rewards: (1) identification of entitlement to training rewards, (2) creation of an electronic player passport (EPP), and (3) transfer of payments between clubs through the FCH entity.

PDF
FIFA Clearing House Regulations - October 2022 edition

Additionally, the explanatory notes on the FIFA Clearing House Regulations aim to provide additional and appropriate guidance to member associations and clubs in relation to the recent introduction of this new regulatory framework.

PDF
Explanatory notes on the FIFA Clearing House regulations

communication was sent to all the TMS users in order to clarify a number of important practical matters concerning payments of transfer compensation and training rewards, and their corresponding payment declaration.

For further information on the regulatory and operational aspects of the FCH, please watch the following recorded webinars.

FIFA Clearing House

Systems integration

The FIFA administration will identify triggers of training rewards through the information declared by its member associations and their affiliated clubs in the context of international transfers, domestic transfers and first professional registrations.

Read More
Electronic player passport process

After a provisional electronic player passport has been generated in TMS, a review process with the participation of the relevant clubs and member associations will allow FIFA to determine the final version.

Read More
An intermediary for payments

For the settlement of amounts included in the final EPP, FIFA established the FIFA Clearing House (FCH) as a separate and fully regulated payment institution based in Paris, France.

Read More
Regulations and explanatory notes

The FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) have played a key role in the training and development of players since 2001.

Read More
Calculator

To get an idea of the Training Rewards that you may be entitled to or obliged to pay, you can now visualize an estimate. Please kindly note that this calculation is an estimate and may not represent the full amounts due.

Read More
FAQs

Frequently asked questions about the FIFA Clearing House.

Read More
Last updated: Monday, 17 June 2024 at 16:36
Cookie Settings