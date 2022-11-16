To get an idea of the Training Rewards that you may be entitled to or obliged to pay, please insert the details below to visualize an estimate. Please kindly note that this calculation is an estimate and may not represent the full amounts due. It is not legally binding and cannot be relied upon in any possible dispute concerning Training Rewards. This calculator is a practical, intuitive and user-friendly tool intended to facilitate the calculation of training rewards. According to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), training rewards are the mechanisms by which training clubs are compensated for their role in the training and education of young players, namely training compensation (cf. art. 20 of the RSTP and Annexe 4 to the RSTP) and the solidarity mechanism (cf. art. 21 of the RSTP and Annexe 5 to the RSTP). Please note that the Training Rewards Calculator, including all information, text and results, is the exclusive property of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). The calculator is provided for illustrative purposes only, and the information obtained by using it is not, and should not be taken as, legal or financial advice to any person or company. Results may vary depending on the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the information you provide while using the calculator.