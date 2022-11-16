FIFA Clearing House

Calculator

To get an idea of the Training Rewards that you may be entitled to or obliged to pay, please insert the details below to visualize an estimate. Please kindly note that this calculation is an estimate and may not represent the full amounts due. It is not legally binding and cannot be relied upon in any possible dispute concerning Training Rewards. This calculator is a practical, intuitive and user-friendly tool intended to facilitate the calculation of training rewards. According to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), training rewards are the mechanisms by which training clubs are compensated for their role in the training and education of young players, namely training compensation (cf. art. 20 of the RSTP and Annexe 4 to the RSTP) and the solidarity mechanism (cf. art. 21 of the RSTP and Annexe 5 to the RSTP). Please note that the Training Rewards Calculator, including all information, text and results, is the exclusive property of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). The calculator is provided for illustrative purposes only, and the information obtained by using it is not, and should not be taken as, legal or financial advice to any person or company. Results may vary depending on the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the information you provide while using the calculator.

Click here to access the calculator

FIFA Clearing House

Systems integration

The FIFA administration will identify triggers of training rewards through the information declared by its member associations and their affiliated clubs in the context of international transfers, domestic transfers and first professional registrations.

Read More
Electronic player passport process

After a provisional electronic player passport has been generated in TMS, a review process with the participation of the relevant clubs and member associations will allow FIFA to determine the final version.

Read More
An intermediary for payments

For the settlement of amounts included in the final EPP, FIFA established the FIFA Clearing House (FCH) as a separate and fully regulated payment institution based in Paris, France.

Read More
Regulations and explanatory notes

The FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) have played a key role in the training and development of players since 2001.

Read More
Calculator

To get an idea of the Training Rewards that you may be entitled to or obliged to pay, you can now visualize an estimate. Please kindly note that this calculation is an estimate and may not represent the full amounts due.

Read More
FAQs

Frequently asked questions about the FIFA Clearing House.

Read More
Last updated: Monday, 17 June 2024 at 15:55
Cookie Settings