Each member association must implement and enforce national football agent regulations by 30 September 2023 with the aim of regulating the activity of Football Agents at national level. These national football agent regulations will apply to all representation agreements that have no international dimension.

The relevant templates for the national football agent regulations can be found here. These templates can then be used by member associations and will provide assistance in resolving any outstanding questions.

Following the approval of the national football agent legal framework by 30 September 2023, the member associations are instructed to provide a copy of their domestic regulations to FIFA in one of the official FIFA languages. Any amendment or change to the national football agent regulations must be reported to FIFA in the same manner within 30 days of their approval. Upon request, member associations must provide FIFA with a copy of their national football agent regulations for review.