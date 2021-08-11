Research & Development | EPTS Standard Data Format

Following the mandate from the IFAB in 2015 to create global standards for Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS), FIFA has sought industry and football expertise to provide solutions for the sport. One axis of this research was the development of a data transfer standard format to make data from different sources and providers comparable without the need for numerous APIs. The attached documentation provides the first version of this standard which will be continuously updated as data and technology evolve.

Standard Data Format Documentation (PDF)

FIFA Data Transfer Format (XSD)

Example of Raw Data (TXT)

Example of Raw Data (XML)

Last updated: Wednesday 1 September 2021 at 14:48
