Electronic Performance & Tracking Systems

Electronic performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS), which include camera-based and wearable technologies, are used to control and improve player and team performance.

EPTS primarily track player (and ball) positions but can also be used in combination with microelectromechanical devices (accelerometers, gyroscopes, etc.) and heart-rate monitors as well as other devices to measure load or physiological parameters.

There are three forms of physical tracking devices available on the market:

Optical-based camera systems

Benefits

  • Limited number of measurements

  • Tracking occlusions require manual corrections

  • Installation time

Limitations

  • Non-invasive to players

  • Commonly used in the football market

  • High sampling rate, ball tracking possible

Local positioning systems (LPS)

Benefits

  • High number of measurements possible

  • Accuracy of measured data in real-time

  • Ultra-wise band technology reduces chances of interferance in transmission path

Limitations

  • Fixed installation

  • Installation costs

  • Installation time

GPS/GNSS systems

Benefits

  • High number of measurements possible

  • Short installation time

  • Operator not needed

Limitations

  • Device attached to player and device size are issues for matchday usage

  • Satellite signal line of sight in stadium

  • Accuracy concerns of measured data

Last updated: Wednesday 11 August 2021 at 10:33
