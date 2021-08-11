Performance reports will be listed online for those companies that choose to become licensees and test their system to the FIFA Quality performance standard.
As with the other FIFA Quality Programmes, the aim is neither to promote specific products nor to interfere in the market and block innovation, but to provide the market with the most accurate information about EPTS devices.
By listing the test reports, conducted by an independent test institute according to the test criteria outlined here, this gives the viewer a comparable view of how devices performed according to the test protocol. The programme intends to aid the development of EPTS, focusing on data-driven decisions in order to increase the quality of the output data over time.